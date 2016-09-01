Chelsea hopeful to strengthen youth ranks by signing exciting wonderkids
13 March at 19:19Chelsea’ youth sector is one of the best in England and Europe as many products of the Blues academy are playing on a regular basis around Europe, not to mention that some former youth players have managed to gain promotion to senior team over the last few years.
The Premier League table leaders want to sign new players in the summer to strengthen their squad for the next year’s edition of the Champions League but the Blues’ objective is also to buy new players who can become the future of the club thriving in the club’s youth teams.
The Mirror reports that the Blues are hopeful to sign two talented wonderkids: Billy Gilmour and Daishawn Redan. The first one is playing for Rangers whilst the second one is putting down impressive performances with Ajax.
Gilmur, 15, is a talented midfielder who seems really close to joining the Stamford Bridge hierarcy. The British paper reports that despite his age he has already been involved with Rangers’ first team this season.
As for Redan, Chelsea would need to beat the competition of both City, United and Leipzig if they are to sign the 16-year-old winger.
