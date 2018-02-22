This is the first meeting between these sides at Stamford Bridge since February 2008, when they met in the FA Cup fifth round – Chelsea won 3-1.



The Terriers haven’t travelled to Stamford Bridge for a league game since February 1984, losing 3-1 in a second tier match.



Chelsea have won their last nine matches in all competitions against sides with Town in their name, scoring 32 goals and conceding just six. Ipswich Town were the last to visit Stamford Bridge, losing 7-0 in January 2011.



Huddersfield have failed to score in 20 of their 36 Premier League games this season. Only two sides have ever failed to score in more – Derby County (22 in 2007-08) and Leeds United (21 in 1996-97).



In fact, Huddersfield have drawn a blank in 13 Premier League away trips this season – a joint-record (also Norwich City 1994-95, Southampton 1998-99 and Middlesbrough 2002-03).



Huddersfield won their first Premier League match against a side from London this season, winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace on the opening day – since then, they’ve lost all seven matches against London teams by an aggregate score of 2-22.