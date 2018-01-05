Chelsea identify Conte replacement
05 January at 14:40It may not only be star striker Antoine Griezmann that Atletico Madrid loses over the summer. Corriere dello Sport claims that their manager, Diego Simeone, is under consideration to replace Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at the conclusion of this season.
Executives at Stamford Bridge have maintained an Italian flair in their searches as well. They’ve researched Conte’s replacement at Juventus, Max Allegri, as well as Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri. Per the report, however, ‘Cholo’ is the front-runner for the prestigious position.
Despite tremendous success in his first season with Chelsea – in which he led the Blues to the Premier League title – Conte has endured a bumpy season on and off the pitch. Reports of his threats to resign began almost the instant the summer did. The acrimonious relationship between him and management has only grown during the summer turned to fall and winter.
Now, reading the tea leaves, all signs point to him making an exit this summer.
