Chelsea identify Real Madrid player they want in swap for Hazard
06 February at 11:40Marco Asensio is not having the season he expected. Many said (and he believed it) that this would be his year. And it seemed so as he began the season with two goals in the Spanish Supercopa against Barcelona.
But from there everything has gotten worse. His playing time has decreased every week, and Zidane has lost the little confidence he had in him.
However, Asensio may find respite this summer. Chelsea has identified him as a possible replacement should Eden Hazard leaves. In fact, Real Madrid may offer the Spaniard in any deal for Hazard to lower his cost.
The Spainish international has been linked with several clubs amid fierce competition for places with the Blancos, including Manchester United, but has opened himself up to switch to west London.
The Belgian has been the subject of speculation linking him to Real Madrid. Many feel he has the opportunity to win the Ballon d’Or if he makes the move to La Liga.
