Chelsea identify top Barcelona target as possible replacement of John Terry
22 May at 17:35Replacing John Terry will be one of the tasks of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in the summer. The former England defender has not been a regular starter for Chelsea this season but his personality inside the locker room is regarded as one of the keys for the Blues’ Premier League triumph.
Terry will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. The Stamford Bridge crowd gave their captain farewell yesterday evening as the Blues lifted the Premier League trophy in front of their fans.
According to Spanish paper Sport, Chelsea have already identified the perfect replacement for their legendary captain. The Barcelona-based newspaper claims the Blues are strongly interested in signing Ajax starlet Davinson Sanchez who is also a transfer target of Barcelona.
Chelsea is reported to be the ‘bluagrana toughest competitor’ for the signing of the talented 20-year-old who will leave the Lancers’ defence against José Mourinho’s Manchester United in the Europa League final on the 24th of May.
Both Barcelona and Chelsea are looking to strengthen their defensive line and the two clubs could well set up a bidding war to secure the services of the promising centre-back who is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in Europe.
