Reports from German newspaper Bild suggest that Chelsea want to sign former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen. The 28-year-old Mexican left Old Trafford in 2015 for just £7.3 million, something that was perplexing to Jose Mourinho when took over the reins last summer.



The latest rumours state that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is preparing a £34 million bid to bring the striker to Stamford Bridge in January which his current club have already stated would be acceptable for the business to be concluded. The Mexican international’s goals to games ratio in Germany has been exceptional having found the net 22 times in just 43 appearances. The player known as “Chicharito” of the “Little Pea” has also represented his country over 80 times.



Conte sees the little jack-in-a-box goalscorer as the perfect alternative to Spanish hitman Diego Costa as he seeks to bring the Premier League title back to West London in his first season in charge of the club.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler