Chelsea are trying to bring Italian international midfielderto Stamford Bridge this summer. In an exclusive this morning, The Sun writes that Blues boss Antonio Conte wants the 24-year-old to be at the art of his midfield next season as he goes in search of Champions League glory after claiming the Premier League title in his first season in England.

The problem for Conte is that Verratti wants to stay in Paris and the journal claims that he will reject Chelsea’s advances to try to get a better deal than his current £120,000-a-week at the Parc des Princes.



Conte meanwhile is concerned that he relies to much on PFA Player of the Year N’Golo Kante and is understood to want more creative replacements in the squad after returning the club to the Champions League.



The same report claims that PSG are prepared to offload Verratti despite him signing a new five-year contract back in January but that the player is concerned about whether he will be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.