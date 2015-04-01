Chelsea in for Serie A teenager, new Alex Sandro and Drinkwater bids
13 August at 16:49There has been several updates regarding Chelsea transfers, according to SportsKeeda.
The Daily Express are suggesting that both Chelsea and reigning Europa League winners Manchester United are in for Fiorentina winger Frederico Chiesa – a player who has been coined as one of the most brightest talents emerging from the Italian league.
The Daily Star have reported that the Blues have upped their bid for long-term target and Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. The Pensioner’s boss Antonio Conte wants the Brazil international to compete with Marco Alonso on the left flank, and so they have, reportedly, made a £60m bid for the player.
Also on the Premier League winners target list is Tottenham Hotspurs full-back Danny Rose – who recently spoke out about his unhappiness with his wages at the club. Spurs have not let on how they are going to handle the situation, but they have fined the player for making the comments.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments