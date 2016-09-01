Franck Kessie and are ready to make an initial offer of £24 million. The journal claims however, that Antonio Conte’s side may have to wait until the summer to get their hands on the 20-year-old.

The Italian is a huge admirer of the Ivory Coast international who has shot to stardom this season with some impressive displays for the club from Bergamo. Despite playing as a defensive midfielder, Kessie’s ability to play further forward in support of the strikers has seen him net six goals in 16 appearances so far this campaign and his stock is rising.



Premier League rivals Manchester United are also monitoring the youngster’s progress as are Juventus and Bayern Munich. Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini recently stated that; ““I am not worried as I don’t think that any player will leave in January. The club have every intention to keep the players until June and we may even strengthen.” Despite these comments, La Dea look resigned to losing their star player sooner rather than later.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler