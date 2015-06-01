Italian sports journal La Gazetta dello Sport claims that Chelsea are preparing a €18 million move for Fenerbahce defender Simon Kjaer. The 27-year-old Danish international has emerged as the surprise choice of Blues boss Antonio Conte to strengthen his back-line for the second half of the Premier League season.



Kjaer has had a varied career since breaking on to the scene back in 2007 with FC Midtjyland. Spells in Serie A with Palermo and Roma have been interspersed with moves to both Wolfsburg and Lille. Since moving to Turkey in 2015, Kjaer has regained some of the exceptional form that first thrust him into the limelight almost ten years ago.



A seasoned international with Denmark, he’s now made nearly 60 appearances for his country chipping in with three goals. Reports suggest that the Turkish side are reluctant to part with one of their star players but will sit round the negotiating table for the offer that the West London club are proposing.