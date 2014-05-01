Michail Antonio. The versatile 26-year-old is believed to be top of the Italian’s January wish-list despite the player recently stating how happy he is at The Hammers.

According to reports in The Sun this morning, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is planning a surprise January swoop for West Ham United’s. The versatile 26-year-old is believed to be top of the Italian’s January wish-list despite the player recently stating how happy he is at The Hammers.

A winger by trade, Antonio has already played as a striker, wing-back and right-back for Slaven Bilic’s side this season which has made him a firm favourite with the fans at the London Stadium. Conte witnessed at first-hand how devastating he can be when he was influential in knocking the Premier League leaders out of the EFL Cup this season.



Ahead of tonight’s Premier League blockbuster away to Spurs, Conte has hinted that he wants to freshen up the squad and that he will be active in the transfer market this month. Many Hammers fans would rather see French playmaker Dimitri Payet depart East London rather than Antonio but Chelsea seem ready to test the club’s resolve.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler