Chelsea look to be joining the race for Alvaro Morata in earnest.

In fact, the Madrid paper confirms that the Pensioners have already opened negotiations with Real over the possibility of bringing Morata to Stamford Bridge, but have yet to make an offer.

Chelsea are looking to replace Diego Costa, whose time at Stamford Bridge has never felt like lasting long, with Tianjin Quanjian recently rumoured to have made a 90 million offer.

Coach Antonio Conte had recruited Morata to Juventus back in 2014, but left the club soon after because of differences with management.

The young striker had two strong seasons in Turin, and recently said that he’d

He’s scored 18 goals this season, making six assists despite not getting many starts over Karim Benzema.