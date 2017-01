Chelsea bossclaimed yesterday that second-choice goalkeepercan leave the Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window just in case the Blues find a decent replacement for their second choice-goalkeeper. According to a report of The Sun , Antonio Conte has set sights on his compatriot Salvatore Sirigu who joined Sevilla on loan last summer but his struggling with game time in Spain.​Sirigu has just three appearances with Sevilla so far this season but had been playing a starring role at PSG before the arrival of Kevin Trapp in summer 2015​Meantime, the Italian tactician hasThe experienced defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer but Conte does not want him to leave before the end of the season in order not to be left short of options at the back with the crucial part of the season inching closer.