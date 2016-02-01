Chelsea indentify replacement for Begovic as Conte blocks defender January exit
28 January at 17:20Chelsea boss Antonio Conte claimed yesterday that second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic can leave the Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window just in case the Blues find a decent replacement for their second choice-goalkeeper.
According to a report of The Sun, Antonio Conte has set sights on his compatriot Salvatore Sirigu who joined Sevilla on loan last summer but his struggling with game time in Spain. Sirigu is contracted with PSG until 2018 and the British paper claims Conte is willing to offer the Italy International an escape route although Thiabut Courtois would remain Chelsea’s first-choice shot-stopper.
Sirigu has just three appearances with Sevilla so far this season but had been playing a starring role at PSG before the arrival of Kevin Trapp in summer 2015. The 30-year-old goalkeeper could be the right replacement for Begovic as Conte also gave Sirigu a senior Italy national team call up for EURO 2016 last summer.
Meantime, the Italian tactician has blocked Branislav Ivanovic’s Zenit St. Petersburg move. The experienced defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer but Conte does not want him to leave before the end of the season in order not to be left short of options at the back with the crucial part of the season inching closer.
