Chelsea, Conte insists for a young Italian wonderkid. As for Llorente....

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are having a superb season as they are comfortably into first place in the English Premier League standings. The Italian coach has a big say on Chelsea's transfer strategy and he loves Inter Milan's young starlet Andrea Pinamonti. Chelsea are trying to get the youngster's approval on a deal before he turns 18 years old. Once he reaches 18, Inter Milan will surely renew his contract with the club (probably a five year contract). This is why the blues are very active on this front.



THE REASON WHY LLORENTE DID NOT JOIN CHELSEA - Conte and Llorente have a great understanding between eachother and this is why Chelsea tried to get him in this past January transfer window. In the end a deal failed to happen and according to the Daily Star, it was because Swansea considered him to be unsellable at the time. A summer move is still possible but less likely at this point...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)