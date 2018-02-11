Ti amoooo amichetto del cuore @alvaromorata Un post condiviso da ALICE (@alicecampello) in data: Feb 11, 2018 at 11:08 PST

Alvaro Morata’s wife Alice Campello posted a video showing her dancing with the Spanish striker in their home in London. Trouble is, Morata is out of action with a shoulder injury and a few Chelsea fans have been complaining on social media for the video.Fans of the Blues are definitely not happy for the team’s recent results and have hit out at Morata for the video because it would show lack of commitment.The load weight on Morata’s shoulder is feared to make his injury even worse.Morata is Chelsea’s main striker this season and fans of the Premier League champions hope to see him back to action against Barcelona next week.Watch the video of Morata’s wife below. Are Chelsea fans right to be angry?