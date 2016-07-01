Chelsea, Inter and Man Utd given transfer boost as Manolas refuses to rule out Roma summer exit

No secret that Kostas Manolas is one of the most wanted defenders in Europe. The Greece International has attracted the interest of Inter, Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea although the nerazzurri are in pole position to sign the former Olympiakos star who faced his teammate Radja Nainggolan in Belgium-Greece yesterday.

Talking to reporters at the end of the game, Manolas has refused to rule out a possible summer move out of the Olimpico.



“It’s all up to Roma. If they want to keep him they know what to do but if they want to sell me there is nothing I can do about it.”



​Manolas was also asked his thoughts over the Serie A title race: “It’s hard to say that the Serie A title is an objective for us, Juventus are really strong, they never drop one single point and our objective is to reach the Champions League. We also have an important game against Lazio in Coppa Italia. We are stronger than them and we can win the return game.”

