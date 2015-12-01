Radja Nainggolan has hinted at retiring from international football, saying that he will “resolve the situation” after being dropped.

The Chelsea, Inter and Juventus target is considered to be one of Europe’s prime midfielders, but he has rejected offers to leave Roma.

He does look like he’s going to leave Belgium, after Coach Roberto Martinez dropped him from upcoming World Cup 2018 qualifier with Gibraltar.

“I’m very disappointed. I intend to resolve this situation, I’ll reflect on what’s happened and my future,” he told Het Leetste Nieuws

The former Everton Coach justified the decision by saying that the Roma star

“isn’t in the best run of form.

“I’m sorry, but when something happens with him, it’s always blown out of proportion.”

“Simply put, I needed the best players for these two games.” he added.

Nainggolan has bit back, saying that “something always goes wrong” with the Belgian team, and claiming that he was dropped “for being one minute late”, though reports also indicate that he was caught smoking.