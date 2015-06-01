Antonio Rudiger may have given us an indication on his future.

Pursued by the likes of Chelsea and Inter, the Roma player has sung Coach Luciano Spalletti’s praises in a recent interview, calling the manager his “mentor” and crediting him for his vast improvement ("he's been...wow!").

The Roma manager just happens to be on his way out at the Olimpico, and is heavily linked to Inter Milan.

The German international was talking to

“[Spalletti] is teaching me a lot in defence.

“I think the difference is noticeable: ever since he’s arrived, I’ve improved a lot, at least in my opinion.

“Especially when it comes to tactical drilling, Spalletti opened up a world that was previously unknown to me.

“In Italy I’ve surely worked more on tactics than they do in Germany, especially since Spalletti has arrived. He’s been… wow!”