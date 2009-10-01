Chelsea, Inter targets lead crazy comeback as Sampdoria win in final 10 minutes
Luis Muriel and Patrik Schick are up to their old tricks again.
The Inter targets helped trigger a big Sampdoria comeback today. Finding themselves a goal down at home to Bologna with ten minutes to go, the Doria were in dire straights.
Suddenly, Samp attempted a cross from the right, which bounced off Erick Pulgar, only for referee Fabbri to point to the spot. Up stepped the 25-year-old, who duly buried it to make it nine goals this season.
Not a minute had passed before Sampdoria had done it again, Filip Djuricic threading the needle beautifully to launch late-goal specialist Shick down the right, the Czech striker slotting the ball in at the far post to make it 2-1.
Cue bedlam, as the Marassi exploded, and things only got better two minutes from time when Ibrahima M’Baye turned a cross into his own net and help Sampdoria win the game 3-1, catapulting the Doria back into tenth place.
Before rediscovering his scoring touch in late January, Muriel hadn’t scored since late November, when he helped the Blucerchiati come back from two goals down against Sassuolo… to in 3-2 in the final minutes!
The Corriere dello Sport reported a few days ago that Muriel’s entourage had met Inter to agree to a €35 million move this summer.
Also linked to Chelsea because of Coach Antonio Conte’s appreciation of him, the Colombian international has been playing at a very high level of late, having run out of juice before the winter break in December.
Shick is also in demand, however, with Inter, Milan and Juventus interested in signing the young Czech man, who has scored four goals out of five as a substitute, and has always netted in the second often, often at the death.
