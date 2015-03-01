Chelsea are interested in recruiting Daniel Alves, according to the latest information

The Juventus defender has had a difficult season in Turin, but looked to make up for it with two excellent assists for Gonzalo Higuain in Juventus’ recent 2-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League.

We reported through sister site

His recent words ahead of Juve’s elimination of Barca didn’t make it look like he was open to a move, or even a return to Catalonia.

“My new adventure here is a challenge, it’s something different I wanted to do. I was not feeling at ease anymore in Barcelona. It was strange to

“I am sure Barcelona miss me. They appreciated me as a man and as a player. I was able to make every game unique with new dances,