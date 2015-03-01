Chelsea interested in Juventus star defender
Chelsea are interested in recruiting Daniel Alves, according to the latest information published by Sport.
The Juventus defender has had a difficult season in Turin, but looked to make up for it with two excellent assists for Gonzalo Higuain in Juventus’ recent 2-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League.
We reported through sister site Ilbianconero.com that it is up to Juventus now to work out what they want to do with the Brazilian, a superstar in Barcelona.
His recent words ahead of Juve’s elimination of Barca didn’t make it look like he was open to a move, or even a return to Catalonia.
“My new adventure here is a challenge, it’s something different I wanted to do. I was not feeling at ease anymore in Barcelona. It was strange to play with a different shirt at the beginning but new experiences excite me more than anything else.”
“I am sure Barcelona miss me. They appreciated me as a man and as a player. I was able to make every game unique with new dances, celebrations and this kind of stuff.
I’ve spoken with my ex teammates and they say the miss me especially for these reasons. Here in Italy players are really serious and are not jokers like I am. However, as I said, I love challenges and I think I have a lot to offer to Juventus.”
