Chelsea involve promising defender in player-plus-cash swap deal for Koulibaly
01 May at 17:20Chelsea have resumed their interest in Napoli defensive star Kalidou Koulibaly and according to a report of owngoalnigeria.com the Premier League giants have offered Napoli a promising defender in the deal to sign their long-time target.
Koulibaly had been linked with a move to Chelsea for all the last summer transfer window but the Serie A giants blocked the Senegalese exit despite Chelsea’s lucrative offers.
The Blues are expected to make improved bid for Koulibaly once the current season come to an end and according to the Nigerian news outlet, Chelsea will offer on loan defender Kenneth Omeruo as part of the deal to sign Koulibaly.
Omeruo, 23, is currently on loan at Alanyaspor and he has one goal in 23 appearances with the Turkish Super Lig side. The Nigerian centre-back will make return to the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season but his permanence in South West London may not be long term as Chelsea will also welcome Andreas Christensen back after his two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach.
