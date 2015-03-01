Michy Batshuayi back to Ligue 1 for a third time. Having had two loan bids already turned down for the 23-year-old Belgian, the journal claims that the champions will make one final attempt to prize him away from Stamford Bridge.

Reports in The Sun claim that French sports journal L’Equipe understands that Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to bring Chelsea strikerback to Ligue 1 for a third time. Having had two loan bids already turned down for the 23-year-old Belgian, the journal claims that the champions will make one final attempt to prize him away from Stamford Bridge.

PSG have already splashed out £40 million on German playmaker Julian Draxler but coach Unai Emery is still in the market for another striker and Batshuayi is a preferred low-cost option. The player himself is getting increasingly frustrated at his like of first-team opportunities under boss Antonio Conte and despite the Italian’s recent claims that he wants him to remain at the club, it seems as though a January departure is still Batshuayi’s preferred option.



Should PSG fail in their latest attempt, then the same report claims that they will turn their attention to Batshuayi’s international teammate Christian Benteke. Crystal Palace boss San Allardyce wants to raise transfer funds before the window closes and sees the £30 million rated striker as a way to earn some quick cash.

