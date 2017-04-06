Leonid Slutsky has been working closely with Blues owner Roman Abramovich in his bid to become the first Russian manager in the Premier League.

With the situation surrounding the future of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte still a little unclear, in an in-depth interview, The Telegraph reports that former CSKA Moscow coachhas been working closely with Blues owner Roman Abramovich in his bid to become the first Russian manager in the Premier League.

As Inter Milan seemingly refuse to give up on trying to lure the Italian back to Serie A, the UK journal claims that Slutsky’s relationship with the billionaire owner, may be his dream ticket to coach at Stamford Bridge.



Slutsky explained however, that; “"I have known Mr Abramovich for 12 years because he had many football projects in Russia – a special academy," He funded the national team, he built many artificial pitches, about 300, and we spoke with him about football and development.”



“Mr Abramovich has helped me. I live in the Chelsea hotel, they help me with tickets for games, I watched the Chelsea academy, first-team, under-23s and under-18s. After matches I talk to Mr Abramovich and sometimes he asks my opinion on teams or players.”



"We talk as friends; he believes in me and is like my supporter and coach. He’s a good supporter to have; I think the best in the world!”



When asked if he thought his dream could become a reality he explained that; “"Another question is can I become the first Russian coach in history to work in England? There hasn’t been one before. Not only in England either, Russian coaches don’t work in other countries in Europe. Spain, Italy. I don’t know if I can be the first or not. Is it interesting for English clubs or not? This is a more difficult question.”