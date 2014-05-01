According to Tribal Football, it’s a two-way fight to try to land Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel. The 29-year-old Nigerian, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, is reportedly wanted by both Inter and Valencia who could try to sign him in the January transfer window.



Out of the plans of new boss Antonio Conte, Mikel’s ten year association with the Blues is set to come to an end and his future may even be decided whilst he is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Nigeria next month. There is the possibility of an initial short-term loan deal for the second half of the current season before he’s available to join any club as a free-agent in the summer.



Mikel has made nearly 250 appearances for Chelsea since he arrived as a teenager from Lyn in 2006. He’s won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, one Europa League and a Champions League in 2012.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler







