Chelsea join Barcelona in race to sign top LaLiga defender
08 February at 16:20Barcelona are known to be long time admirers of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo who is considered to be one of LaLiga’s most interesting players despite being struggling to live up to expectations this season with just one goal in 22 appearances.
The Portuguese defender is believed to be Barcelona’s favourite pick to replace Dani Alves in the 2017/18 campaign. The Brazilian defender left the Nou Camp this past summer but Barcelona failed to sign a proper replacement for the current Juventus ace.
Luis Enrique has been adapting Sergi Roberto as Barcelona’s right-back and Darjo Srna snubbed a move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window. The signing of a new right back becomes a priority for Barcelona and the blaugrana are said to have already reached an agreement with Valencia for the acquisition of the 22-year-old defender.
Trouble is, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has put Cancelo on top of his transfer shortlist for the summer transfer window as, according to the Yahoo, the Italian tactician wants to strengthen his defence department with a new quality signing, therefore, the European duo will be battling it out for the signing of the Portugal International once the summer transfer window opens.
