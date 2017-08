Chelsea have entered the race to sign Inter Milan wingeras part of their last-gasp summer spree, according to the Daily Mirror. The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Man United for a majority of the summer window but a deal feel through as Inter was not prepared to come down on their asking price of £48m.The reigning Premier League winners have now made their interest known, while also locked in negotiations with Juventus left-back, Valencia right-backand Leicester City’s, as reported by CalcioMercato earlier last week.Other players on the Blues radar is Arsenal midfielderand Everton playmaker, in a move to bolster their squad.Former Chelsea and Inter Milan forward Hernan Crespo stated at the weekend that Perisic could end up at Stamford Bridge instead of Old Trafford.Crespo said: “It’s possible he joins Chelsea – but he plays on the left and on the left you have Eden Hazard, Perisic and Marcos Alonso.“Maybe he could come in through the middle or to the right.Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_Talbot