Chelsea join hunt for Inter winger as well as five other targets
14 August at 13:30Chelsea have entered the race to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic as part of their last-gasp summer spree, according to the Daily Mirror.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move to Man United for a majority of the summer window but a deal feel through as Inter was not prepared to come down on their asking price of £48m.
The reigning Premier League winners have now made their interest known, while also locked in negotiations with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo and Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater, as reported by CalcioMercato earlier last week.
Other players on the Blues radar is Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Everton playmaker Ross Barkley, in a move to bolster their squad.
Former Chelsea and Inter Milan forward Hernan Crespo stated at the weekend that Perisic could end up at Stamford Bridge instead of Old Trafford.
Crespo said: “It’s possible he joins Chelsea – but he plays on the left and on the left you have Eden Hazard, Perisic and Marcos Alonso.
“Maybe he could come in through the middle or to the right.
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
