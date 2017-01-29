Chelsea are very much in the race for Domenico Berardi, La

The Italian paper

​Berardi and Conte are reported to have met during the winter, and scouts have been sent to watch the Sassuolo star on several occasions.

The two haven’t always seen eye to eye, Conte barring Berardi from his Italy side when he accused the former of exaggerating an injury in order to sit out an international.

Berardi is also being chased by the likes of Inter, Roma and Milan, with the former particularly keen on the 25-year-old, seeing him as one of the futures of Italian football, the kind of profile new owners Suning want a piece of.

Though Juventus have a €25 million option on Berardi - and were accused of interfering with a move to Inter this summer - Berardi doesn’t seem keen to move to Turin, either, citing concerns over a lack of playing time this summer.

​Berardi has scored 51 Serie A goals for Sassuolo.