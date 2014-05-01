Chelsea join Juventus and Man Utd in race to sign Serie A starlet
12 April at 19:19Chelsea and Juventus have emerged as possible contenders to sign Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. According to a report of Club Call the Blues have set their sights on the 22-year-old midfielder who is impressing with Lazio in his second campaign at the club.
The U20 Serbia World Cup winner is one of the most promising midfielders in Serie A having scored seven goals and registered as much assists in 32 appearances with the Serie A side.
AC Milan and Manchester United are also rumoured to have kept a close eye on the 22-year-old of late with Lazio that may be looking for a fee in the region of € 30 million to sell the player in the summer.
The biancocelesti, however still hope they can persuade their star to stay at Lazio for one more season persuading him to sign a contract extension before the end of the current campaign.
