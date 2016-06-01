Chelsea join Juventus and Tottenham in race for €25m star
09 August at 17:10Juventus are still looking for some defence reinforcements and the Old Lady has been linked with several top players around Europe. Tottenham and Chelsea are also aiming to bolster their defensive line in the last two weeks of summer negotiations given that Mauricio Pochettino needs a replacement for Kyle Walker, whilst Antonio Conte has urged Chelsea to complete more new signings if the Blues are to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League this season.
Each one of these three clubs is being linked with signing Valencia star Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese right-back is available for € 25 million and according to the Daily Mail, the Premier League giants have made contact to sign him.
Valencia are open to sell the talented defender but they are looking for an offer in the region of € 25 million.
Both Juventus and Tottenham have failed to match the La Liga side’s asking price and Chelsea have shown their interest in the former target of Barcelona.
The Blaugrana had targeted Cancelo as a possible replacement for Cancelo but they eventually decided to sign Nelson Semedo instead.
