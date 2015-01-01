Chelsea join Juventus in race for Lazio midfield sensation
05 March at 17:59Chelsea are set to rival Juventus and Arsenal for Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The Daily Star (via our Italian page) reveal that the Bianconeri target has also found his way into Antonio Conte’s good books, and his transfer objectives.
The Serbian has scored six Serie A goals, adding a key strike in midweek against Roma as the Biancocelesti took a decisive two-goal lead going into the second leg.
Compared to Paul Pogba in a recent piece linking him with Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic has excellent technique, a strong physical presence and a powerful shot.
His gradual rise in the Lazio ranks over two years has seen him become one of Italy’s most appreciated talents, which explains Juve’s interest, with transfer experts Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are very enthusiastic.
According to yesterday’s edition of Libero (via ilbianconero), Lazio president Claudio Lotito will be asking for €30 million for his man, whom he signed from Genk for €9 million in the summer of 2015.
Milinkovic is set to start tonight as Bologna welcome Lazio to the Dall’Ara stadium.
Go to comments