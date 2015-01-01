Chelsea are set to rival Juventus and Arsenal for Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Daily Star (

The Serbian has scored six Serie A goals, adding a key strike in midweek against Roma as the Biancocelesti took a decisive two-goal lead going into the second leg.

Compared to Paul Pogba in a recent piece linking him with Juventus, Milinkovic-Savic has excellent technique, a strong physical presence and a powerful shot.

His gradual rise in the Lazio ranks over two years has seen him become one of Italy’s most appreciated talents, which explains Juve’s interest, with transfer experts Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici are very enthusiastic.

Milinkovic is set to start tonight as Bologna welcome Lazio to the Dall’Ara stadium.