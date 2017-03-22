Chelsea are ready to throw their hat in the ring for Jordi Alba,

The Spaniard - who had a very good game against Real Madrid at the weekend as Barcelona reopened the race for the La Liga title - showed signs of unrest earlier this year, which could encourage potential suitors.

He’s made 5 La Liga assists this season, though he hasn’t been at this best.

He assisted Lionel Messi's stoppage time winner in El Clasico on Sunday.

But, according to France Football, the PSG and Manchester United could be on his way out of Catalonia in the near future.

The Spanish international was rumoured to be unhappy under Luis Enrique’s tenure, something the

Enrique dropped the 28-year-old for two games, the wins against Atletico Madrid and PSG last month, which seemed to turn the Catalans’ season around.

Trouble is, the Spaniard has four years left on his current deal, and has a huge €150m release clause in his deal.