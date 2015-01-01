Kyle Walker. The 26-year-old England international is understood to be looking for a move away from North London after a high-profile bust-up with boss Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine tactician omitted Walker from his FA Cup semi-final starting line-up then did exactly the same the following week in the big derby clash against Arsenal.

Now the race looks to be on with both Manchester City and Manchester United preparing bids to take the Sheffield born Walker back up north this summer. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte meanwhile, is also a huge fan of the player and is ready to nip in and try to take the player to Stamford Bridge in a shock £40M deal.



Walker is expected to fly out with the rest of the Spurs squad on Monday to begin a short tour of Hong Kong aware that any departure from his current employer would see him double his current £70,000-a-week salary.