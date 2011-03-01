Chelsea & Juve legend Vialli reveals AC Milan ‘biggest’ problem

Chelsea and Juve legend Gianluca Vialli is now working as a pundit for Sky Sport and yesterday night he shared his thoughts on AC Milan’s situation.



Vincenzo Montella’s side lost 2-0 against Sampdoria yesterday and that’s what Vialli had to say about the rossoneri defeat.



“I think we’ve all overrated AC Milan this summer. It is a mistake we all did. This team is not mature yet, they give up after the first difficulty. They never react and Montella will have to work on it. Fassone did a mistake yesterday. He shouldn’t have done that interview. It was an involuntary mistake.”



The rossoneri have lost two of the opening six Serie A games of the season and share the 4th spot in the table with Roma who, however, have one match in hand. The diavoli and the giallorossi will face each other next week-end before the Milan derby that will be played after the International break.

