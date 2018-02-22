Chelsea & Juve news: Pepe reveals the difference between Conte and Allegri
23 February at 15:40Former Italy and Juventus star Simone Pepe has talked to Radio VS to recount his four-year spell in Turin. The former Italy winger played under both Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri and has revealed what’s the biggest between the two managers.
“They have only one thing in common. They’ve both done what’s vital for Juve: they’ve won trophies. They arrived in the right moment: Conte needed to motivate us and make the club return to the top. Allegri had a calmer approach and helped us to understand our strength”, Pepe told RadioVS.
“Playing for Juventus was the peak of my career. I am proud to have played for Juventus. When you train with players like Pirlo and Del Piero you can only improve. For me it was not difficult to establish a good relationship with the lads in the dressing room. I still talk to players like Buffon and Pogba and I was even able to talk to Pogba when he was not speaking one single word of Italian.”
Go to comments