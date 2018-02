Former Italy and Juventus star Simone Pepe has talked to Radio VS to recount his four-year spell in Turin. The former Italy winger played under both“They have only one thing in common. They’ve both done what’s vital for Juve: they’ve won trophies. They arrived in the right moment:Allegri had a calmer approach and helped us to understand our strength”, Pepe told RadioVS. “Playing for Juventus was the peak of my career.. For me it was not difficult to establish a good relationship with the lads in the dressing room. I still talk to players like Buffon and Pogba and I was even able to talk to Pogba when he was not speaking one single word of Italian.”