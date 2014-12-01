Chelsea, Juve, PSG target refuses €100m release clause
30 March at 11:40PSG are interested in signing Federico Bernardeschi, and the latest reports may well be a positive sign for the Parisians.
Local paper La Nazione writes that the Fiorentina player has refused the club’s proposal to insert an €100 million release clause into his deal.
Another promising Italian youngster, Andrea Belotti, had the same thing put into his contract last summer, making approaches from Manchester United and Arsenal all the harder.
Bernardeschi is liked by Juventus, Inter and Chelsea too, but there may be bad news in this too. A recent report by Libero claimed that agent Beppe Bozzo and Bernardeschi had refused Fiorentina’s latest contract offers.
La Nazione, for their part, claim that Bernardeschi has actually agreed to a €2.5 million a year salary. Will Bernardeschi stay… or make an elite club very happy indeed?
The 23-year-old has scored thirteen goals and made five assists in all competitions this season.
