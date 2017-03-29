Chelsea, Juve target wants to stay at 'winning' Arsenal
30 March at 09:59Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to stay at Arsenal until next summer, when his contract expires.
“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” the Chelsea, Juventus and Inter target confirmed (via Metro), adding a hint that he wanted to be in a “winning” team.
"I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city.
Chelsea recently made the Chilean international their No.1 transfer priority, with Coach Antonio Conte asking the club to make an attempt to sign the 29-year-old.
Fabrizio Romano reported for the Guardian that the Italian Coach was going to use Sanchez as a bargaining chip, with his own deal up for renewal.
“I want to play in a team that has aspirations,” Sanchez added.
“I’m 28 years old, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player who takes great care of himself.”
