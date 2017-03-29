Alexis Sanchez has said that he wants to stay at Arsenal until next summer, when his contract expires.

“I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,” the Chelsea, Juventus and Inter t

"I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city.

Chelsea recently made the Chilean international their No.1 transfer priority, with Coach Antonio Conte asking the club to make an attempt to sign the 29-year-old.

“I want to play in a team that has aspirations,” Sanchez added.

“I’m 28 years old, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player who takes great care of himself.”