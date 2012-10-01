Chelsea, Juve target wants twice the wages Milan are offering
22 February at 10:40Milan are struggling to persuade superstar goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to agree to a new deal, and to ward off interest from Juventus and Chelsea.
Today’s version of the Corriere dello Sport reveals that there is quite a gap between what the Rossoneri are offering… and what agent Mino Raiola is asking for.
Milan are ready to offer €2.5 million a year, with increasing bonuses, and possibly even a percentage on any resale, while Donnarumma’s camp want between €4.5 and €5m a year.
Donnarumma turns 18 on Saturday, when he will be able to sign a long-term deal.
Juventus are one of many clubs to have expressed an interest in the 17-year-old sensation, who replaced Diego Lopez last season when he was still only 16.
Chelsea were also recently reported to be ready to spend €70m on him.
The €4.5m is up from the €4m La Stampa had reported two days ago. Real Madrid have also been linked to Donnarumma, as have Manchester City.
@EdoDalmonte
