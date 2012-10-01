Milan are struggling to persuade superstar goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to agree to a new deal, and to ward off interest from Juventus and Chelsea.

Today’s version of the Corriere dello Sport reveals that there is quite a gap between what the Rossoneri are offering… and what agent Mino Raiola is asking for.

Milan are ready to offer

2.5 million a year, with increasing bonuses, and possibly even a percentage on any resale, while Donnarumma’s camp want between

4.5 and

5m a year.

Donnarumma turns 18 on Saturday, when he will be able to sign a long-term deal.

Juventus are one of many clubs to have expressed an interest in the 17-year-old sensation, who replaced Diego Lopez last season when he was still only 16.

Chelsea were also recently reported to be ready to spend

70m on him.

The

4.5m is up from the

4m