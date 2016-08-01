Chelsea: Juventus, AC Milan midfield target admits he wants more game time

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has released an interview with Movistar to talk about the Blues’ current campaign and his plans for the future. The Spaniard is not a regular starter under Antonio Conte at Chelsea and the former Barcelona star has claimed that he is working hard to get more game time at the Stamford Bridge.



“It’s a new situation for me, I can’t deny that. I know I can play more and I’m going to work hard and fight for that. I will prove that I can be part of this team.”



​Fabregas is said to be a transfer target of Juventus and AC Milan as both Serie A giants will be looking for midfield reinforcement at the end of the season and the Spanish midfielder could be the right player to sign to strengthen both clubs' midfield department.



​During his interview with Movistar, Fabregas has also talked about Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona. “Fans would not boo Cristiano in the Premier League”, Fabregas said. “Barcelona are doing very well, Luis Enrique is doing amazing things and as far as Messi stays at the club the team will always fight to win.”

