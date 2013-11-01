Chelsea, Juventus strongly after PSG's Matuidi

Juventus were following Blaise Matuidi very closely last summer as they were looking to replace Paul Pogba with Matuidi. A deal seemed very close between the parties but then everything collapsed as PSG's owner did not want to sell him.



According to le10sport.com, Matuidi will still likely leave PSG come next summer. Chelsea and Juventus have real interest in the French midfielder but there are also many Chinese clubs who have interest as well.



Matuidi said that he prefers to continue playing in Europe and that he would only consider a move to China if he receives a 20 million euros per season salary.



Matuidi has been an important player for PSG as he appeared in 34 games for them so far this season racking up 2 goals and 3 assists. As his future remains in doubt, many clubs have their eyes open and are ready to pounce on the occasion....