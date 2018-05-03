Chelsea: Juventus’ Morata offer revealed
03 May at 16:30According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Juventus have identified Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have decided to press on with a move to bring the 25-year-old Spaniard back to Juve, regardless of what the future holds for the likes of Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandžukić.
As mentioned previously, Morata has already worn the Bianconeri shirt between 2014 and 2016, making 93 appearances and scoring 27 goals, seven of which came in the UEFA Champions League.
He is reportedly open to the idea of leaving Stamford Bridge after enduring a disappointing season which has been blighted by the inconsistency of the whole squad. He would welcome a return to Turin, where he arguably played the best football of his career so far.
La Vecchia Signora are prepared to offer The Blues €15 million to sign him on a season-long loan deal, with a €40-45 million option/obligation to buy included in the deal.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
