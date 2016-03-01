Chelsea, Harry Kane tops Conte's wishlist

Diego Costa's future is in heavy doubt as his relationship with Antonio Conte isn't the best as it now seems like a Diego Costa departure is something that is possible indeed. If the Spanish International does leave London, Tottenham's Harry Kane would be first on Antonio Conte's whishlist to replace him. According to the English media, Manchester United are also very interested in the player as Mourinho and Conte might have to battle it out for the English International come summer time.



Tottenham are currently second in the EPL standings (at least until Liverpool plays tomorrrow). Harry Kane is having a solid season as he scored 15 goals in 19 games for Tottenham this campaign in all competitions. Tottenham will surely want to keep him but it will depend on the offers that they eventually receive and the player's will. Milan were another club who were said to have interest in the player too.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)