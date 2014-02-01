Chelsea: Kanté set to turn down a big French club
13 January at 20:10Chelsea are coming off a disappointing 0-0 draw against Leicester earlier today in the English Premier league as Antonio Conte's side remain third in the standings (tied on points with second placed Manchester United who do now have a game in hand on their rivals). Antonio Conte's future remains in doubt, as the same can be said of French midfielder N'Golo Kanté. The midfielder (who is born in 1991) has a contract which will expire in 2021. According to French news site Le10Sport, it seems like the Chelsea midfielder is set to turn down PSG as he does not want to return in France. Even if he seems happy in London, many clubs will have strong interest in him come summer time so it will be up to him. Chelsea do not want to let him go as they view him as a crucial part of their team...
Kanté appeared in 25 games for Chelsea on the season as he scored one goal. More than his offensive stats, it is his defensive play and tackling ability that make him one of the best defensive midfielders in the EPL.
