Chelsea keeper says team are ready for Arsenal clash

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said that the Blues are fired up ahead of their Sunday Premier League clash against London rivals Arsena, according to the Belfast Telegraph.



The Belgium international said: "It is a good time to face Arsenal now," Courtois said. "Everybody is healthy and things are going well. We won at Leicester, won comfortably (on Tuesday night) and will go into the Arsenal game with a good feeling.



"We are doing well. After the bad first half against Burnley, I think all our performances have been good. We have shown good spirit, good football and good wins most importantly of all.



"Do we feel like we are in a good place? Yes. Sometimes it is good to face a big team early. Last year it didn't work out against Liverpool and Arsenal, but this season we have already won at Tottenham.



"Arsenal had a few bad matches, but won comfortably (against Bournemouth) last weekend.



"It's a big game because we are third. We want to close the gap (to Manchester United and City) and take points off Arsenal."

