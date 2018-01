Having missed out on signing Edin Dzeko, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, reports Sky Sports. The Blues were unable to land Roma striker Dzeko and have now shaken hands on a 17 million euro fee plus incentives for the France international. The move will enable Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan, with Borussia Dortmund linked with the Belgian.Chelsea’s search for a striker appears to be coming to a close. They’ve been linked with everyone from the aforementioned Dzeko, Giroud, Peter Crouch, Jamie Vardy, and a host of other strikers around the world.As for Giroud, his long and strange career at Arsenal will, too, be coming to a close. Often a divisive figure among the fans, he’s had a penchant for scoring timely and highlight-reel worthy goals for the Gunners. At Stamford Bridge he’ll be called upon to use his big meaty French forehead to direct crosses behind opposing goalkeepers.