Chelsea land their man after moving on from Dzeko?
30 January at 09:30Having missed out on signing Edin Dzeko, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, reports Sky Sports.
The Blues were unable to land Roma striker Dzeko and have now shaken hands on a 17 million euro fee plus incentives for the France international. The move will enable Michy Batshuayi to leave Stamford Bridge on loan, with Borussia Dortmund linked with the Belgian.
Chelsea’s search for a striker appears to be coming to a close. They’ve been linked with everyone from the aforementioned Dzeko, Giroud, Peter Crouch, Jamie Vardy, and a host of other strikers around the world.
As for Giroud, his long and strange career at Arsenal will, too, be coming to a close. Often a divisive figure among the fans, he’s had a penchant for scoring timely and highlight-reel worthy goals for the Gunners. At Stamford Bridge he’ll be called upon to use his big meaty French forehead to direct crosses behind opposing goalkeepers.
Go to comments