Chelsea: latest updates on Dzeko as Roma ace starts against Sampdoria

As reported earlier Chelsea are in talks with Roma striker Edin Dzeko after agreeing a transfer fee for both the Bosnian striker and his team-mate Emerson Palmieri.



The Giallorossi have agreed to sell their stars to Chelsea for a combined € 60 million fee (€ 50m plus € 10 million in add-ons). Emerson has already a verbal agreement with the Premier League giants but Dzeko is still in talks with the Blues who don’t want to offer the 30-year-old a contract until 2020.



Czech striker Patrick Schick was set to start tonight against former side Sampdoria but his injury woes prevent him from starting yet again leading to Eusebio Di Francesco having no other choice but to start with the Bosnian international.



These injuries coupled with Defrel's less than impressive start to the season could force the Giallorossi to hang on to Dzeko until the end of the season.