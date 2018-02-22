A number of elite Premier League clubs are in the race to sign Elseid Hysaj,

The Napoli full-back has been a very consistent presence on the right side of the defence over the last few seasons since joining from Empoli.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all known to be interested, with the Blues reportedly the most interested.

The Italian outlet claims that Hysaj is going to cost his suitors around €50m. Napoli aren’t known for selling their prized assets for cheap, that’s for sure, Gonzalo Higuain going to Juventus in the summer of 2016 for €90m.

Hysaj’s agent has, according to reports, been spotted in London speaking to Chelsea officials.

We reported last month that Napoli were ready to offer Hysaj a new deal, that would take his clause from €50m to €80,

Who will end up getting their hands on the young Albanian international?