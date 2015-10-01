Chelsea legend comments on Jose Mourinho
13 September at 18:30Chelsea legend has spoken about his former manager and now current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, according to 101greatgoals.
Frank Lampard was speaking on BT Sport when he commented on the two time Champions League winning boss, and said: “He’s demanding, he’s a demanding manager.
“He likes conflict, he kind of promotes the conflict, not in the group but outside and we’ve seen that, it’s very much a family thing.
He changed my career personally when he came in, he gave me a self confidence.
“He’s very confident in himself, he portrays that to his players, I really enjoyed it.
“But some players can find him too demanding.”
Mourinho was sacked from Chelsea after finishing mid-table in the Premier League with them, despite a successful season the year before and a trophy-laden spell when he first joined with the West London side in 2004.
Mourinho has won Champions League trophies with Porto and Inter Milan.
Go to comments