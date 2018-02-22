Chelsea legend Frank Lampard to attend Pirlo’s farewell match

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will attend Andrea Pirlo’s farewell game in Milan on the 21st of May, the former Italy star has announced.



Pirlo, a former Inter, AC Milan and Juventus star, has been pretty busy over the last few days revealing the former and current football stars that will attend his last game that will be played at the San Siro this month.



Pirlo has only announced which defenders and which midfielders will attend the game so far. In the coming days the ‘Maesto’ will name the strikers and the managers that will also be at the San Siro for his last football game.



​Lampard and Pirlo shared the dressing room of New York FC in the 2015/16 campaign. Pirlo spent two years in the MLS after playing for Flero, Brescia, Inter, Reggina, AC Milan and Juventus.



Clarence Seedorf and Claudio Marchisio are among the stars that will attend Pirlo’s farewell game as well. Check out our gallery to learn the football stars and legends that will be playing at the San Siro on the 21st of May.