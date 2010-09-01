Chelsea legend fuels speculation of Hazard to Real Madrid

If Eden Hazard wants to grow as a footballer, he must go to Real Madrid…or so says Michael Essien.



Speaking to reporters, the former Chelsea star implored the current one to follow in his footsteps and done the Real Madrid jersey. "If he goes to Real Madrid, he could win the Golden Ball more easily,” said the Ghanaian legend.



“He is a very good player and we're happy to have him at Chelsea, but understand why Madrid is interested. He is showing week after week that he is the most important player on the team. When you have Hazard , you can always count on something to happen.”



However, he also feels for the Stamford Bridge faithful and hopes Hazard stays in London. “He has that magic touch, and I think Chelsea needs to renew his contract. You never want your best players to leave, and at Chelsea we need him.”

