



Speaking to Sky, Dennis Wise claimed that the England international is being edged out by Alexis Sanchez, who has been a stonewall starter since joining the Red Devils in January. Marcus Rashford may need to leave Manchester United if he is to ever develop to his full potential, according to a former Chelsea legend. Speaking to Sky, Dennis Wise claimed that the England international is being edged out by Alexis Sanchez, who has been a stonewall starter since joining the Red Devils in January.

"At some stage if he doesn't get regular football that will be something of a consideration for him further down the line,” Wise said.

​Rashford has now not started since late December, at least not in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has got ten goals and five assists in all comps this season.

"There are some quality players that they have brought in. There is Lukaku that he has got to try and get himself in front of - I am not sure he will,” Wise said, reminding fans that Rashford prefers to play up front, and not in his current wing position.

"When he gets his opportunities he has got to take it, otherwise he won't get many [further] opportunities [to impress] and he might sit for a while on the bench and not play.

"But it's not something I would like to see as an England international - I'd like to see him playing constantly and scoring goals because I think he is capable of doing that."